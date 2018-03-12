× First Warning Forecast: Another Coastal Storm

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory from 2 PM Monday to 5 PM Tuesday for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Minor ocean overwash and sound side flooding possible. Water level rises 1 to 2 feet above ground expected.

Rain continues to fall for all of Hampton Roads and most of northeastern North Carolina. We are mainly seeing light showers with some wintry mix starting to creep in to parts of Emporia. Most of the wintry weather will stay just west of I-95 today but some sleet or snow could mix in once the sun sets and temperatures drop. Most areas will see 0.5” to 1” of rainfall with higher numbers possible for the Outer Banks. High temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 40s. Winds will ramp up today, with NE winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 30+ mph.

As temperatures drop this evening and tonight, we will see a better chance at some sleet and snow mixing in with the rain. Some accumulation is possible but will be limited to less than 1”. Higher totals are expected west of I-95. Rain/sleet/snow showers will move out late tonight. Winds will continue to pick up tonight, north at 20 to 30 and gusts to 40+ mph.

Sunshine will return Tuesday but it will still be windy. We will be mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect NW winds at 15 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Rain chances will stick to 10%.

We will stay mainly dry the rest of the week with temperatures finally nearing 60 degrees and lots of sunshine.

We will see more sunshine for the second half of the work week. Highs will warm into the 50s and closer to 60°.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (90%), Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 15-25G35

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Sleet/Snow (80%), Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 20-30G40

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 15-25G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 12th

1912 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow – Richmond

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.