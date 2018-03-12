Field of 68 announced for NCAA Tournament; print or fill out your bracket out here

The stage is set, and so are the brackets. The Road to the Final Four starts Tuesday with the First Four playing in Dayton, Ohio.

The top seed in the tournament is the University of Virginia Cavaliers. Villanova, Xavier and Kansas are top seeded in the East, West and Midwest brackets.

Virginia Tech garners a No. 8 seed and will face the No. 9 seeded Alabama Thursday at 9:20 p.m. This is the second year in a row the Hokies have made the tournament.

The Virginia Cavaliers will face the UMBC Retrievers Friday at 9:20 p.m.

The Duke Blue Devils will enter the tournament as a 2 seed and will play Iona Thursday at 2:45 p.m.

The UNC Tarheels picked up a 2 seed and will play Lipscomb on Friday at 2:45 p.m.

The NC State Wolkpack will play as a 9 seed in this year’s tournament, which will mark its first time back to the NCAA tourney since the 2014-15 season. They will play Seton Hall Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

