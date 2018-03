Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - On this installment of Eat + Drinks with Chef Patrick, we learn how to make homemade vanilla extract for an original Irish iced coffee cocktail -The Chilly Leprechaun. We also get some hot tips on tasty things to try coming soon near you.

Get more details and follow up with Chef Patrick at www.vaeatsanddrinksmag.com