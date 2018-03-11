Virginia Beach police arrest teen for fleeing scene, attempting to strike police car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach have arrested a teen after he fled law enforcement and also tried to strike a police cruiser while fleeing the scene of a domestic dispute.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Pleasant Valley Road for a domestic dispute when they crossed paths with the suspect on his way out of the neighborhood where the dispute had occurred.

This is when officials say that the teen tried to use his car as a weapon and strike a police cruiser that was heading to the scene of the domestic dispute.

Multiple police cars followed the teen until he crashed the vehicle he was in at the intersection of Belspring Drive and Roundhill Drive.

The teen is over 15-years-old, and has multiple charges pending, according to officials.

No one was injured in the car chase and there is no other additional information at this time.