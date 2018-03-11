Tuskegee Airman from Yorktown dies at 95

NEW YORK — Yorktown native Floyd Carter Sr., one of the remaining Tuskegee Airmen and an NYPD veteran died Thursday. He was 95, according to WPIX.

Carter was a 27-year veteran of the NYPD who dedicated his life serving the nation and New York City.

Carter was one of the remaining Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War II, breaking the color barrier — the Tuskegee pilot program became the center for African-American aviation during the war.

The Congressional Medal of Honor recipient also flew during the Korean and Vietnam wars, and led the first squadron of supply-laden planes into Berlin during the famed Cold War airlift of 1948-49, the Daily News reported.

NYPD and the 47th Precinct mourned Carter’s loss, remembering him as a “true American hero.”

During his 27 years with the NYPD, Carter served as a bodyguard for heads of state visiting and also spent time with Cuban leader Fidel Castro, Daily News said.

Carter is survived by his wife, their two children, grandchildren and great-grand children.