NORFOLK, Va. – Time to break out your nicest onesie! The Waterside District is hosting a Onesie Bar Crawl on March 24!

Participants will be able to go to multiple bars at the Waterside District, enjoy exclusive drink specials and meet new people.

The event will last from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A $25 general admission ticket will get you:

Themed drink specials druing the crawl

An exclusive souvenir cup

Colored onesie bar crawl mug

LED pacifier

Flashing LED glasses

Candy necklace

