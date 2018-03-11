Lake Taylor boys win Class 4 state title for first time in school history

RICHMOND, Va. – Though it took more time than they wanted, the Titans of Lake Taylor valiantly fought to victory in the Class 4 state championship game. John Handley took Lake Taylor to double overtime on Saturday evening but the Titans, who lost in the 2016 state title game, got key contributions from their senior leaders.

Dereon Seabron scored a game-high 24 points, including the game-tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left in regulation. Dee’vaughn Blackwell scored 15 points off the bench, while Joe Bryant, a Norfolk State signee, poured in 13 points and eight rebounds.

This is the first state championship for head coach Kenny Brown and the Titans in school history.

The Lake Taylor girls lost earlier in the day to Millbrook in the Class 4 state championship.