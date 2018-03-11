Hampton set to play Notre Dame in opening round of National Invitational Tournament

HAMPTON, Va. (Hampton Athletics) – The Hampton University men’s basketball team learned of its National Invitation Tournament opponent on Sunday night and found the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame for its opening round opponent.

The game will be on Tuesday night at 9pm at Purcell Pavillion at the Joyce Center and will be broadcasted on ESPN. The winner will face either Penn State or Temple in the second round.

Hampton lost a 71-63 final on Saturday to N.C. Central in the MEAC Championship. The Pirates earned the NIT bid after earning the top-seed in the MEAC Tournament with its share of the regular-season title.

Notre Dame (20-14) lost 88-70 to Duke in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday. Bonzie Colson leads four in double figures for Notre Dame averaging 20.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Matt Farrell is next averaging 16.8 points and over five assists per game.

This marks the fifth straight year and sixth in the last eight that Hampton has made the post-season under head coach Edward “Buck” Joyner Jr. Hampton has made the NCAA Tournament three times (2011, 2015,2016) and the College Basketball Invitational (2014, 2017).