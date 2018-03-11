× First Warning Forecast: Showers at times today, tracking a storm system to bring messy weather Monday

A tricky forecast ahead to start the work week.

Mostly cloudy skies and chilly today. Expect some occasional rain throughout the day. Highs in the 40s. Rain chances will increase overnight and early Monday as an area of low pressure strengthens off the coast of the Carolinas.

The precipitation in our viewing area should stay as plain rain near the coast with better chances to see a little snow or a wintry mix in our inland communities and closer to I-95. It will take a little longer for the colder air to reach the coast, but keeping a slight chance for a little bit of a wintry mix, especially late Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. Winds will also be ramping up on Monday out of the northeast with gusts up to 30 mph. There is still a lot of uncertainty. It’s all going to depend on the track of the area of low pressure and how fast it moves. We will continue to monitor this system.

Skies will clear during the day on Tuesday. It will be cold and breezy, with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Another dry day on Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Friday!

Meteorologist April Loveland

