First Warning Forecast: Coastal low to strengthen bringing wind, rain and a wintry mix

***Wind Advisory in effect for Outer Banks Dare County including, Kitty Hawk, Nags Head, Manteo, Rodanthe and Ocracoke from Noon Monday until 11 am Tuesday. Winds will be out of the north at 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Tricky forecast to start the work week.

Rain will continue to move in overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s overnight.

An area of low pressure will move offshore Monday and strengthen off the coast of the Carolinas. It will then make it’s way northeast toward New England. Looks like everyone in the viewing area will see rain and wind. The big question is, if folks will see any sleet or snow. The precipitation will be based on the temperatures. The best chance for snow will be west of I-95. As colder air filters into the region, we could see a little changeover from rain to a wintry mix or snow on the backside of the system. It is still uncertain how much and how quick cold air will make it to the coast before the system pulls away. If that colder air moves in on time, it will end up being a messy wet snow that could have light accumulation on the grass. The ground however is too warm to support much snow accumulation. All-in-all, it is going to be a messy day. That system will then move toward the northeast late Monday.

High pressure will build in Tuesday with clearing skies throughout the day. Highs in the mid 40s. It will still be breezy, making temperatures feel colder. Looks to remain dry through Friday. Temperatures will finally warm to near 60. Another chance for showers on Sunday.

Tonight: A chance of rain (50%). Lows in the mid and upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain and wind throughout the day (100%). Could see a changeover to sleet or wet snow by the evening. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 15-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow night: Rain, wintry mix or snow possible. Windy. Lows in low 30s. Winds: N 20-30, gusts up to 40 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

