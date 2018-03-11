Downtown Franklin business was burglarized, co owner says thieves stole thousands of dollars in equipment

FRANKLIN, Va. – “I’m shocked, I’m appalled, I’m disgusted at this because this affects the people that worked for me, it affects the people that worked for me, it affects the people that we do business with,” Insercorp co owner, Tim Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw told News 3’s Aleah Hordges that the thieves stole tens of thousands of dollars in equipment and personal belongings.

Insercorp provides web, marketing and IT services for dozens of clients.

Nine computers, six televisions, file servers, network routers and other items were stolen in last month.

Bradshaw mentioned every room in the building was found ransacked on February 19.

A police report was filed.

“It looks like they might’ve come in here through the conference room so we’ve added extra security,” Bradshaw.

A bolted lock was added to the back door.

The co owner also said the suspects took his personal belongings and the DVR for the security system.

“A lot of the items that were taken were priceless to me and were probably worth a lot more to me than they would be to anyone else,” added Bradshaw.

He mentioned that it’s been a nightmare since the burglary and getting business back to normal has been a challenge.

“Everybody is kind of working extra; putting in extra work and extra effort and I’ve had a lot of people from the outside as well come in and help.”

Bradshaw said stores nearby have loaned their computers and televisions.

He hopes the business can bounce back soon.

“People have worked hard for this business to get to where it is and this is just catastrophic,” Bradshaw continued.

Police say this is still an active investigation and Insercorp is offering a reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575.