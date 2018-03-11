Chesapeake man sentenced for manipulating fitbit stock price

NEW YORK – A Chesapeake native will serve two years in prison for manipulating Fitbit stock prices.

Robert Walter Murray was sentenced after pleading guilty on November 7, 2017, to filing a sham tender offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in November 2016, according to officials with the Department of Justice.

The manipulation resulted in a temporary change in Fitbit’s market capitalization of over $100 million dollars.

“Robert Murray manipulated the market in Fitbit stock by making a false filing with the SEC about a tender offer. Hoping to take a quick profit from trading in Fitbit stock options, Murray’s attempt to game the system has instead earned him a federal prison sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman.

Murray will also have to serve two years of supervised release after his two years in prison. He will also have to forfeit a sum of $3,914.