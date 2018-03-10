Virginia Beach middle school girls take part in STEM workshop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – More than 100 Virginia Beach middle school girls took part in an event called STEM4GIRLS on Saturday.

STEM4GIRLS was held at Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and was hosted by the Virginia Beach Branch of the American Association of University Women.

The STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) event allowed girls to explore careers in these fields, and also get hands on experience through workshops that were held.

The event also had guest speakers who spoke with the young girls about a variety of topics, including navigating social situations.

A variety of the workshop presenters work at local companies that work in STEM professional fields.

Workshop presenters work at companies and organizations including: Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Fairfax County Department of Public Works, HRSD, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Jefferson Laboratory, NASA Langley Research Center, Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Virginia Institute of Marine Science.