Law enforcement looking for missing Elizabeth City man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Law enforcement are asking the public’s help in finding a 67-year-old Elizabeth City man.

William Morris was last seen on December 29, 2017 at the 600 block of Foreman Bundy Rd in the city, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Morris was living with family at that address, and did not have a vehicle.

Officials say that he is endangered because of health issues that he suffers from.

Morris is described as 6 foot, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

If anyone known any information about Morris, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office ask that you contact them at 252-338-2191.