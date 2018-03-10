Hampton officer shoots two ‘vicious’ dogs

HAMPTON, Va. – An investigation is ongoing Saturday night after a Hampton Police Officer shot two loose pit bulls who were roaming several Hampton neighborhoods unattended.

Dispatchers first received a call around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wilson Lane, for two vicious pit bulls who were roaming the area. Animal Control Officers had responded to a previous complaint of these two pit bulls in the same area last week, however, the dogs were unable to be found.

Hampton Police say they responded to the area and began searching for the loose dogs. An officer observed both dogs running southbound on North Mallory Street. The dogs traveled from North Mallory Street to the first block of West Kelly Avenue where the officer first attempted to make contact with them. Both dogs charged the officer, who went back to his marked police car and called for Animal Control Officers to respond.

The Hampton Police Officer then saw the dogs going into the backyard of a home in the first block of West Kelly Street, and heard growling coming from the backyard a short time later. The officer then stepped from his vehicle and began walking toward the backyard.

Police officials say after the officer went into the backyard, the officer saw the two pit bulls attacking a third dog that was in the backyard. As the officer approached, both loose pit bulls charged the officer. The officer discharged his gun, striking both dogs before they were able to attack him. Both dogs succumbed to their injuries. The third canine, also a pit bull, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local animal hospital by owners for treatment.

Police say the owner of the two loose pit bulls has not been identified yet.

Animal Control Officers responded to the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.