Hampton Lady Pirates win MEAC title, advance to first NCAA Tournament since 2015

Posted 6:56 pm, March 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:00PM, March 10, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – A day after holding on to beat second-seeded Bethune-Cookman, Hampton fell top-seeded North Carolina A&T  72 – 65 Saturday at Scope Arena.

The Pirates were up by one point at half, and forced North Carolina A & T into overtime, after tying them with only a few seconds left in regulation play.

North Carolina A & T out scored Hampton in overtime 15 points to the Pirates seven points.

The championship would have been the team’s sixth MEAC title since 2011. But now they will leave the MEAC with a missed opportunity.

Jephany Brown led Hampton with 22 points.

This was the last MEAC Tournament for the team, with Hampton moving to the Big South Conference for athletics next season.