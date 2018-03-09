VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Crystal Cameron-Schaad joins us for some Fine Wine 101 advice and a taste of some special Italian wines for a great date-night. Crystal is a sommelier and owner of Crystal Palate Wine & Gourmet in Norfolk (crystalpalate.com).
Wine and the key to a perfect date night with a local sommelier on Coast Live
-
Wine and the right way to taste with a local sommelier on Coast Live
-
A Champagne toast and a lesson in The Art of Wine from Varia on Coast Live
-
A local fashion designer shows off her work for special occasions on Coast Live
-
Suites at sea: The ocean’s most exclusive rooms
-
Stomping grapes to get ready for the COVA Wine Festival on Coast Live
-
-
Errol the owl and Fred the tortoise visit from the Virginia Zoo on Coast Live
-
Previewing the Virginia Flower & Garden Expo on Coast Live
-
Dr. V has some advice for not getting sick this Winter on Coast Live
-
Italian town selling $1.20 homes to lure new residents
-
A way to fight bags under the eyes on Coast Live
-
-
Hi tech playtime with some great new tech gadgets on Coast Live.
-
Celebrating Margarita and Chili Day together on Coast Live
-
A local jeweler makes hoops for the Hoops for a Cure on Coast Live