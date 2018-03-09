Wine and the key to a perfect date night with a local sommelier on Coast Live

March 9, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Crystal Cameron-Schaad joins us for some Fine Wine 101 advice and a taste of some special Italian wines for a great date-night.  Crystal is a sommelier and owner of Crystal Palate Wine & Gourmet in Norfolk (crystalpalate.com).