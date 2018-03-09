Virginia men’s hoops handles Clemson 64-58 to reach ACC title game

BROOKLYN, NY – Virginia has made a knack of holding opponents to under 60 points this season, and they usually won when that happened.

With a trip to the ACC Tournament Championship game on the line, the Cavaliers clamped down on defense, and held fourth-seeded Clemson under 60 points in a 64-58 win.

The ‘Hoos held the Tigers to 21-percent shooting from three-point range and 37-percent from the field overall.

Sophomore guard Kyle Guy was the only ‘Hoo starter to score double figures, leading the Cavaliers with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field. Mamadi Diakite chipped in 10 points off the bench.

This will be the Cavaliers second ACC title game appearance in the last four years.

UVA will await the winner of the (2) Duke vs. (6) North Carolina matchup. The ACC Championship game will air on News 3, with an 8:30 tip-off time.