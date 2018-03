VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police need your help identifying a man who burglarized three homes while the victims were sleeping.

Police say it happened in the early morning on March 6 in the Holland Pines neighborhood.

The suspect got into the home through unlocked attached garage doors and stole the victims’ IDs and credit cards.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect entering a convenience store.

3 burglaries took place early morning 3/6/18 in the Holland Pines neighborhood. Entrance

made via unlocked attached garage doors.

IDs & Credit Cards stolen. Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know this man. pic.twitter.com/vSyrCsLeh8 — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 9, 2018