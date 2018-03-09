TOUGH MUDDER: TOUGHER TOGETHER special, Thursday 3/15 at 8pm on WGNT 27

One-Hour Special (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

HIGH STAKES DRAMA – An in-depth look at the personal challenges, heartbreaks, and triumphs of three teams of Tough Mudder participants as they set out to test their abilities to their limits and transform themselves through the Tough Mudder experience. This special focuses on three Tough Mudder teams, led by Amithy, Taylor, and Val and Stu, who all have their own deeply personal reasons for wanting to challenge themselves to finish the 10-mile, 23-obstacle course. Flatbush Pictures and director Judd Ehrlich is the executive producer of the series, along with Jesse Bull and Jennifer Nelson of Tough Mudder. Original airdate 3/15/2018.