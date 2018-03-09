Richmond named one of nation’s coolest cities

RICHMOND, Va. – According to an article by Forbes, Richmond is one of the coolest cities in the U.S.

The story about the top ten coolest cities in the U.S. ranked the Commonwealth’s capital as one, and gave the city props for its growing craft beer and brewery scene.

Richmond’s Libbie Mill Midtown neighborhood, and other restaurants in the area that make the city unique, were mentioned as reasons to visit as well.

In all ten cities made the list of coolest U.S. cities to visit in 2018: San Antonio, Texas; Baltimore, Maryland; Lancaster, Pennsylvania.; Richmond, Virginia; Columbus, Indiana; Portland, Maine; Savannah, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Louisville, Kentucky.