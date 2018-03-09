ODU wins a nail-biter over La. Tech 62-58 to advance to C-USA semifinals

FRISCO, Texas – B.J. Stith’s 22 points and 12 rebounds helped Old Dominion survive and advance in Thursday’s Conference USA quarterfinal matchup with La. Tech.

Ahmad Caver had eight assists, but his biggest one came at a pivotal moment. With the game tied at 58 with two minutes to go, Trey Porter flashed open under the basket. Caver found Porter who used a pump fake to shake free and slam home the go-ahead basket.

The Monarchs only shot 40-percent from the field, but held the Bulldogs to 37-percent.

With the win, ODU will advance to face Western Kentucky in the semifinals. It’ll be the third meeting between the two teams, with the Hilltoppers sweeping the Monarchs in the regular season.

Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET, and can be watched on CBS Sports Network.