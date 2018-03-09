Norfolk releases First Friday season dates

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk released entertainment and dates for the sixth season of Downtown Norfolk Council’s First Fridays.

The festival and live music gathering will kick things off on April 6th in Downtown Norfolk on Granby Street, with the event running from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each week.

“First Fridays is the perfect starting point to meet friends, hear great music and let the evening unfold with even more dining and entertainment options within walking distance,” said Downtown Norfolk Council President & CEO Mary Miller.

First Fridays are free to the public, and are a great way to enjoy live music, food, drinks, friends and fun, according to officials with the event.

“First Fridays is an event for everyone,” said Miles Leon, president of S. L. Nusbaum Realty Co., the presenting sponsor along with Wells Fargo Center. “We’ve participated in this street party from the beginning, and it’s always a great event for residents, downtown workers and visitors to experience downtown in a lively and fun environment.”

First Fridays will run from the beginning of April to the beginning of October.

2018 First Friday season entertainment and locations:

Friday, April 6

Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street

Who: Super Doppler (formerly Major and the Monbacks) | Local Favorite, Southern Rock and Soul

Friday, May 4

Where: The Plot, NEON District

Who: BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove | Pop, Funk, Soul, R&B

Friday, June 1

Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street

Who: Hot Gumbo Brass Band | Second-line Funk, Hip Hop, Reggae, Pop, R&B

and DJ CanRock | Best DJ 2017 Veer Local Music Awards

Friday, August 3

Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street

Who: Guava Jam Band | 70’s to current, Classic Rock, Country and Dance

Friday, September 7

Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street

Who: Bennett Wales and the Relief | Five-piece Rock & Roll

and LittKeys | Hip Hop, R&B, Old School

Friday, October 5

Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street

Who: The Deloreans | 80’s Show Band