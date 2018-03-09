Man steals purse left on chair at downtown Norfolk hotel, makes purchases with stolen credit card

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for a man who they say stole a woman’s purse, then using a credit card that was in the purse to make purchases.

The victim told police she left her purse on a chair inside the Hilton Norfolk The Main around 8 p.m. on Sunday. When she came back a few minutes later, her purse, along with her credit cards, was gone.

The woman called her bank, who told her that her card was used at a local Target and Applebee’s.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.