Here’s when to watch MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods and NCIS

This week’s Friday and Saturday night prime time lineups are being preempted by two ACC Basketball games–Clemson v. Virginia on Friday and North Carolina v. Duke on Saturday.

Here’s when you can set your DVR to catch this week’s Friday and Saturday night episodes of MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods, 48 Hours, NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans.

Friday Prime Time Reschedule Times:

MacGyver will air on WTKR overnight Friday into Saturday at 2:07 a.m.

Hawaii Five-0 will air on WTKR Friday night at 11:35 p.m.

Blue Bloods will air on WTKR overnight Friday into Saturday at 12:35 a.m.

Saturday Prime Time Reschedule Times:

48 Hours will air on WTKR overnight Saturday into Sunday at 1:35 a.m.

NCIS will air on WTKR overnight Sunday into Monday at 12:05 a.m.

NCIS: New Orleans will air on WTKR overnight Sunday into Monday at 1:05 a.m.

New episodes will be available for streaming online on CBS.com the morning after they air and are available to watch for free a week after. You can always check the schedule for your favorite CBS shows right here on WTKR.com

Click here for the WTKR Program Schedule.