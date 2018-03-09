Hampton sails into the MEAC Championship game after taming North Carolina A&T

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (Hampton Athletics) - Senior Malique Trent-Street scored 25 points with seven assists to lead five in double figures as top-seeded Hampton University advanced to the 2018 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title game with a 96-86 win over fifth-seeded North Carolina A&T State.

Hampton (19-13) opened the game on a 13-4 run before the first TV timeout as a 3-pointer by Kalin Fisher put them up nine at the 16:01 mark. The Aggies trimmed a 12-point margin down to five at the 6:02 mark on a pair of Devonte Boykins free throws for a 35-30 score.

The Pirates gained separation with a 14-5 flurry for a 49-35 lead on a triple by Trent-Street with 1:28 left. A Kameron Langley layup at the 1:11 mark gave the eventual halftime score of 49-37.

North Carolina A&T State, who was the last team to defeat Hampton on February 3, made a couple flurries in the second half trimming the margin to six on several occasions. A pair of Denzel Keyes free throws with 3:21 left brought the Aggies to 77-71.

The Pirates recorded three field goals in the last three minutes. Kalin Fisher hit a driving layup with 3:01 left, jumper by Trent-Street at 2:16 and a dunk by Trevond Barnes with 56 seconds. Hampton went 13-of-16 in the final 2:46 to keep the Aggies at bay.

Charles Wilson-Fisher had a career-high 18 points, five boards and three blocked shots, while Fisher had 15 points and six boards, Greg Heckstall added 13 points and a team-high seven boards while Jermaine Marrow added 12 points and four assists.