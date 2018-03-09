× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and overnight road closures

BRIDGE OPENINGS: James River Bridge 7:30 AM Coleman Bridge 1:30 and 2:30 PM –

CHESAPEAKE – NIGHTLY DETOURS AROUND HIGH RISE BRIDGE Detours in both directions around the High Rise Bridge from late in the evening until early the next morning for as many as nine nights in a row beginning Tuesday, March 6. During the High Rise Bridge closures, signs will detour motorists to the Gilmerton Bridge via Rt. 17 (George Washington Highway), Military Highway and I-464. The nightly detours may continue through the morning of March 15. The hours of the detour will vary: Sunday night to Friday morning (weeknights): 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday night to Saturday morning: midnight to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday night to Sunday morning: midnight to 7 a.m. –

VIRGINIA BEACH: Roadway Improvements for Princess Anne Road

Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that crews will be making roadway improvements on Princess Anne Road beginning Tuesday evening, March 6, 2018. The work be from White Oak Drive to Edwin Drive on Princess Anne Road, and will include milling, paving and pavement marking.

The work will be done in the evenings from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

–

NORFOLK – NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN ON I-64 WEST EXIT RAMP TO NORTHAMPTON BOULEVARD

Traffic will shift to the left on the I-64 west off-ramp to Northampton Boulevard. The continuous right lane to Northampton Boulevard north will be closed starting Thursday night, March 8. Traffic will proceed to the traffic light where two lanes can turn right and two lanes can turn left onto Northampton Blvd. Wesleyan traffic should use the far right turn lane and Premium Outlet Mall traffic should use the middle lane to turn right.

A new continuous lane will be constructed and is scheduled to be opened by mid-April. The entire I-64/Northampton interchange project is due to be completed in May 2018.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 4-10 I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County: Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on March 4-9, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass on March 4-9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays. Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard March 4-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 March 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Full bridge closure March 6-8 o 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. stoppage lasting no longer than 20 minutes o 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. full closure of bridge. Signed detour will be in place. Full bridge closure March 9 o 8 p.m. to midnight stoppage lasting no longer than 20 minutes o Midnight to 5:30 a.m. full closure of bridge. Signed detour will be in place. Full bridge closure March 10 o 8 p.m. to midnight stoppage lasting no longer than 20 minutes o Midnight to 7 a.m. full closure of bridge. Signed detour will be in place. I-264, Berkley Bridge: Single-lane closure east March 10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closure south March 5-9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Northampton County, U.S. 13 (Lankford Highway): One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures of U.S. 13 between Capeville Drive and Kiptopeke Drive from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting March 5 through May 2018. Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 4-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018. Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway. – ROUTE 199 AND BROOKWOOD DRIVE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT TO BEGIN THIS MARCH March 5, 2018 JAMES CITY COUNTY – A project to improve the intersection at Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) and Brookwood Drive is scheduled to begin construction in early March. Henry S. Branscome, LLC was awarded the $358,000 construction contract to improve safety, increase capacity and alleviate traffic congestion during peak traffic times through the widening of Brookwood Drive, as well as median modifications on Route 199, signal head replacement at the intersection, and drainage improvements. This project will convert the existing right-turn lane from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east to a left-turn/through lane, as well as add a new right-turn lane on Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east. Once completed, the new lane configuration on Brookwood Drive will consist of one dedicated left-turn lane, one left-turn/through lane and one dedicated right-turn lane onto Route 199. Starting the week of March 5, motorists can expect single-lane closures on Route 199 taking place overnight Sunday through Friday, as well as day- and nighttime lane closures as needed on Brookwood Drive. Motorists will be advised of any additional lane closures or traffic shifts that may occur during the project, which is scheduled for completion in mid-summer 2018. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. –

Alligator River Bridge on U.S. 64 to Close for Repairs March 14-21

Traffic will be detoured to N.C. 94, U.S. 264, U.S. 17 and U.S. 158

Beginning Wednesday, March 14, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the Alligator River Bridge between Tyrrell and Dare counties for one week. The closure will allow crews to complete major renovation work on the bridge’s swing-span drawbridge.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 and is expected to reopen by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. The drawbridge will also be closed to boat navigation. During the closure, crews will complete the electrical and mechanical swing span repairs that were started during the previous bridge closure Jan. 10-17.

The work is part of an extensive renovation project designed to extend the life of the 58-year-old bridge. The $16.7 million contract was awarded to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville, NC back in March 2017.

During the closure, NCDOT will have detour signage and variable message signs in place to guide motorists through the following detour routes: