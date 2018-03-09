× First Warning Forecast: 50/50 Weekend

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are mostly sunny all today with little to no cloud cover. Highs will only reach the low 50s this afternoon, with most spots even struggling to get out of the 40s. Expect west winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20+ possible.

We will see clear skies this evening with clouds moving in overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the low 30s. Winds will relax.

Saturday is your day to get about and about because the rain will take over on Sunday. Clouds will mix on Saturday with an isolated shower possible but only at 20%. Highs will return to the low 50s with light winds.

Sunday will be a washout. Expect overcast skies and widespread rain as an area of low pressure tracks to our south and east. Snow will mix in near Richmond and areas north and west. We will see mostly rain. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Winds will ramp up on Sunday with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

We start the next work week with highs only in the upper 40s. We will start the day with a 30% chance of rain and an overcast sky. By the evening the rain and clouds will move out. The rest of the week our temperatures will stay below normal but we will see lots of sunshine and little to no rain.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 9th

1960 Winter Storm: 6.0″ snow – Richmond

1998 F0 Tornado: Gloucester Co

