Country music artist headlines benefit concert in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va -- Jason Michael Carroll is from just down the road in North Carolina, but when he visits Hampton Roads, and the News 3 studios, he feels right at home.

Known for hits on the country music charts such as "Livin' Our Love Song" and "Where I'm From", Carroll will headline a concert at The Norva in Norfolk on Friday, March 9, benefiting the Rose & Womble Foundation. The foundation supports families in Hampton Roads throughout the year with events like the annual Turkey Brigade food deliveries around Thanksgiving.

Tickets for the concert are $15 and can be purchased at the door.

Friday, Carroll joined Kristen Crowley, who will host the event, on the set of News 3 This Morning to talk about the concert, his appearance in a new movie and more!

Jason will also be performing new songs from his upcoming movie as well, this morning on News 3 he gave us a sneak peek at one of here new songs 'Here I Am'

Take a listen...