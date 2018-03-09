× Caught on Camera: Thief steals trailer from local business

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – There one day, gone the next. A-Hampton Roads Plumbing had a car trailer stolen right from the front of their lot on Jefferson Avenue.

Kenny Kaine, Vice President of the company, said the car trailer was only parked in that spot for one night and someone stole it. However, unfortunately for the thief, the entire thing was caught on surveillance camera.

In the video you can see a light-colored Nissan Armada drive up to the front of the building. A heavy set black man in a gray hoodie gets out of the car and looks up at he camera before backing his SUV up to the trailer, hooking it up, driving off.

Kaine said they bought the trailer new for $3,500 and though it is not worth as much now, it is still frustrating to have anyone steal something you worked hard to buy.

The trailer was taken around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning and a police report was filed later that morning. Police have a copy of the footage and have assigned a detective to the case.

Newport News Police are now looking for the man in the video and they ask anyone with information to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.