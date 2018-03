JAMES CITY CO., Va. – A body has been recovered on the shoreline of the James River Friday.

The body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.

This comes after the body of missing boater Brian Austin Savage was recovered on the shore of Tyler’s Beach in Isle of Wight County on Sunday.

