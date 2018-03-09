HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The movie "Same Kind of Different As Me" follows successful art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear, Heaven Is For Real) and his wife, Debbie (Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones's Diary,) who seemingly have the perfect life. Ron Hall, the author of the original book the film is based on talks with us about the adaptation now that the film is out for purchase.
Author of “Same Kind of Different as Me” shares his message on homelessness with Coast Live
-
Hugh Jackman on turning down Bond role
-
Local airman earns award from 4 service branches
-
Tom Hanks to play Mr. Rogers in upcoming biopic “You Are My Friend”
-
Is the CrossFit Open the biggest sporting competition on Earth?
-
List of actors refusing to work with Woody Allen grows
-
-
Oscars 2018: Here are the favorites for the 90th Academy Awards
-
Medic who documented Nazi camp horror dies at 93
-
The “sweetness” of living on a legacy and presenting the NFL Man of the Year award
-
Black superheroes are having a moment
-
‘Big Little Lies’ stars snag SAG Award nominations
-
-
Keith Jackson, venerated ESPN college football sportscaster, dies at 89
-
All the Best Picture nominees combined made less money than ‘Star Wars’
-
Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer elected to College Football Hall of Fame