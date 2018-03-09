Author of “Same Kind of Different as Me” shares his message on homelessness with Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The movie "Same Kind of Different As Me" follows successful art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear, Heaven Is For Real) and his wife, Debbie (Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones's Diary,) who seemingly have the perfect life. Ron Hall, the author of the original book the film is based on talks with us about the adaptation now that the film is out for purchase.