“All for Nothing” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

OLIVER AND DINAH FACE OFF — Oliver (Stephen Amell) continues his battle with Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson). Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) and Oliver have a major disagreement that endangers the life of one of their own. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Oscar Balderrama (#612). Original airdate 2/1/2018.