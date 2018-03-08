Virginia House of Delegates forms select committee on school safety

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox announced the formation of the “House Select Committee on School Safety,” he announced on Thursday.

The committee will review state and local policy on school safety. It will also make recommendations for considerations by the General Assembly during the 2019 Session.

The House Select Committee on School Safety is the first select committee formed in the House in 155 years.

Select committees are reserved for topics of significance that cross the jurisdiction of conventional and established committees.

“We are taking a bold and significant step today to make school safety a top priority of the House of Delegates,” said Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights). “The scope of work for this committee is specifically limited to school safety. We will remain laser-focused on the specific areas laid out in my letter to the Clerk, and not allow more partisan issues to distract us from the important steps we must take to ensure that our children are safe in our public schools.”