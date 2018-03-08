VCU awarded 600K grant toward Alzheimer’s disease research

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Virginia Commonwealth University will receive a $609,347 grant for Alzheimer’s research.

Today in Washington D.C., Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia’s 4th District, announced that VCU would receive the grant for research and development of NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors toward Alzheimer’s disease.

“I am pleased to see money for this type of research in the 4th Congressional District, at the Virginia Commonwealth University,” said Congressman McEachin.

The National Institute on Aging provided the grant monies VCU will use toward its research, according to a release from Congressman McEachin.

“The results of this research project could help us better understand how we can help older Americans age healthy and happy,” added McEachin.