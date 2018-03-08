× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: More sunshine but still cool and breezy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine but still cool… We will see mostly sunny skies this morning with temperatures ranging from the 20s inland to the 40s along the coast. Highs will only warm to near 50 this afternoon, about 5 degrees below normal. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a stray shower possible. It will be a bit breezy today with NW to west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with isolated showers possible. Overnight lows will fall into the low and mid 30s. It will still be breezy with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs returning to near 50. It will be breezy again tomorrow with west winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Get ready for a 50/50 weekend. Saturday will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. Sunday will be soggy. Expect cloudy skies and widespread rain as an area of low pressure tracks to our south and east. Highs will only reach the upper 40s. Winds will ramp up on Sunday with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: NW/W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: W 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 8th

2005 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Southeast VA, Northeast NC

2008 Wind Storm Across South Central VA. Widespread Wind Damage Caroline Co south through Richmond, Chesterfield to Suffolk and York.

