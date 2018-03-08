× Teen sustained life threatening injuries after being hit by a truck in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C – Jonathan Gillette is one out of three teenagers who were severely injured after being hit by a truck on February 18.

Highway patrol in Currituck County, N.C said the crash happened on Caratoke Highway around noon.

Madison Davis, Gillette’s girlfriend was also involved in the crash.

Gillette’s family said all three teens were excavated from the vehicle and taken to Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, according to their gofundme page.

Both Gillette and Davis remain there with serious injuries.

Highway patrol said charges are pending against the truck driver.

