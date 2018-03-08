RIVERDALE new episode, Wednesday 3/14 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Twenty-Eight: There Will Be Blood”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

FAMILY TIES — After learning that his dad is considering running for mayor of Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to grow concerned that the Lodges may have found their newest pawn in Fred (Luke Perry). Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) becomes increasingly suspicious of Chic’s (guest star Hart Denton) strange behavior and enlists Kevin’s (Casey Cott) help to figure out what Chic is hiding. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) are surprised when they learn that Clifford left a secret will, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a major discovery in his quest to take down Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray and Skeet Ulrich also star. Mark Piznarski directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#215). Original airdate 3/14/2018.