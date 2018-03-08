Rabid raccoon found in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon that was found in the Roland Park neighborhood of Norfolk this week tested positive for rabies Wednesday.

According to the Norfolk Department of Health, the raccoon was killed by a dog in the 500 block of Summers Drive on March 3. It was sent for testing to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.

There were no known human exposures, and the dog involved in the incident has been vaccinated.

The department recommends the following precautions be taken to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area is asked to contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712.

Download the News 3 app for updates.