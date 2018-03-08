One dead, one injured in fatal Currituck County boating accident

GRANDY, N.C. – One person has died and another hospitalized after a boating accident in Grandy early Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Dispatchers received the call between 5-5:30 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital, where one later died from their injuries. The cause of death has not been revealed.

The extent of the other person’s injuries are unknown.

The accident is still under investigation.

