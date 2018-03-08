New traffic pattern for those using I-64 W exit ramp to Norfolk’s Northampton Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. – Starting on Thursday, the continuous right lane on the I-64 W exit ramp to Northampton Boulevard will be closed.

According to Norfolk officials, traffic will shift to the left on the I-64 west exit-ramp, and will proceed to the traffic light where two lanes can turn right and two lanes can turn left onto Northampton Blvd.

Wesleyan traffic should use the far right turn lane and Premium Outlet Mall traffic should use the middle lane to turn right.

City officials say that a new continuous lane will be constructed, and is scheduled to be opened by mid-April.

The entire I-64/Northampton interchange project is due to be completed in May 2018.