NC Aquarium joins Terracycle cigarette waste recycling program

MANTEO, N.C. – The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island has joined Terracycle’s cigarette recycling program.

This means that the NC Aquarium will have signs posted around the aquarium grounds directing guests to a designated smoking area and butt receptacle which displays text informing visitors how the waste will be recycled.

The NC Aquarium will collect the cigarette waste and ship it to a Terracycle facility where the tobacco is separated and composted by the company. Filters of the butts being shredded and mixed with other material and turned into plastic pellets, which will then be used to create new plastic products.

The efforts to join the Terracycle’s cigarette waste recycling program was an initiative started by NC Aquarium’s Green Team.