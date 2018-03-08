× First Warning Forecast: Still Chilly & More Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We have a few scattered showers popping up this afternoon with cloud cover building in. We will continue to see a few showers pop up through the evening. Not expecting any of it to be heavy or widespread. It will be a bit breezy today with NW to west winds at 5 to 15 mph. Our highs will struggle to reach the lower 50s once again.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with isolated showers possible. Overnight lows will fall into the low and mid 30s. It will still be breezy with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

We will have a chilly start to Friday with temperatures starting off in the lower 30s with some spots in the upper We will be mostly sunny with highs returning to near 50. It will be breezy again tomorrow with west winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph. Rain chances will stick to 0%.

Get ready for a 50/50 weekend. Saturday will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. We will only have a slight rain chance at 10%. Sunday will be soggy. Expect cloudy skies and widespread rain as an area of low pressure tracks to our south and east. Highs will only reach the upper 40s. Winds will ramp up on Sunday with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Rain will linger into Monday with a 40% chance to start off the day. We will be mostly cloudy with highs only reaching the upper 40s once again.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: NW/W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: W 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 8th

2005 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Southeast VA, Northeast NC

2008 Wind Storm Across South Central VA. Widespread Wind Damage Caroline Co south through Richmond, Chesterfield to Suffolk and York.

