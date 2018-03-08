Dog found dead in Isle of Wight with potential gunshot wounds

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A local animal shelter is looking for information about a dog that was found dead with potential gunshot wounds.

According to the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter, a large chocolate lab named Ranger was found dead in a trash bag with alleged gunshot wounds at the intersection of Reynolds Drive and Nike Park Road Tuesday afternoon.

The collar of the dog was found a half mile away from where its body was found, and no evidence in regards to the shooting was able to be collected because of recent weather that may have tampered the scene of where the dog was found.

“Officers are diligently searching out any leads to anyone who may have witnessed this dog during his disappearance from Saturday March 3rd to Tuesday March 6th. This can help us determine an appropriate timeline of the whereabouts of Ranger,” said the shelter in a release to media.

The shelter is looking for information to help the family of the dog find closure.

Ranger was wearing an orange collar that had a name plate on it when he went missing.

For anyone that may want to contact the shelter with information on this incident, can do so at 757-365-6318. You can also email twebb@isleofwightus.net with information.