Detectives recover over $190K worth of drugs during investigation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – After an eight-month long investigation, 19 people were arrested in a large drug bust, according to Norfolk Police.

During the investigation, a total of 44 people were charged, with 39 facing state charges and 5 facing federal charges.

Twelve of the suspects charged were involved in gang activity, a major focus of the investigation.

The investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately 11 ounces of heroin, three pounds of cocaine, three pounds of marijuana, 24 ecstasy pills and 9 grams of methamphetamines (MDMA). The total street value of the drugs recovered was over $190,000.

Twelve guns and over $85,000 in cash was seized.

Police are still looking for two fugitives: 50-year-old Needham Wilder and 35-year-old Timothy Pope. Wilder is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance. Pope is wanted for distribution of marijuana.

Police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The following people were arrested: