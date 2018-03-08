Detectives recover over $190K worth of drugs during investigation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – After an eight-month long investigation, 19 people were arrested in a large drug bust, according to Norfolk Police.

During the investigation, a total of 44 people were charged, with 39 facing state charges and 5 facing federal charges.

Twelve of the suspects charged were involved in gang activity, a major focus of the investigation.

The investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately 11 ounces of heroin, three pounds of cocaine, three pounds of marijuana, 24 ecstasy pills and 9 grams of methamphetamines (MDMA). The total street value of the drugs recovered was over $190,000.

Twelve guns and over $85,000 in cash was seized.

Police are still looking for two fugitives: 50-year-old Needham Wilder and 35-year-old Timothy Pope. Wilder is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance. Pope is wanted for distribution of marijuana.

Police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The following people were arrested:

  • Maurice Adams, 29, Norfolk – Multiple counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of Marijuana
  • Maurice Boykins, 31, Norfolk – Multiple counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Dion Dickens, 25, Norfolk – Multiple counts of Distribution of MD Phenomenal
  • Kim Foster, 51, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Heroin
  • Brandon Coney, 32, Norfolk – Distribution of Marijuana
  • Dequan Bolden, 23, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Marijuana
  • Antonio Davis, 30, Norfolk – Possession with intent to Distribute Cocaine
  • Rodney Taylor, 36, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Cocaine, Distribution of Heroin
  • Robert Williams, 31, Norfolk – Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Ursula Farris, 34, Norfolk – Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Kavin Bahrani, 21, Norfolk – Multiple counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance, Distribution of Marijuana
  • William Koob, 20, Norfolk – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
  • Jared Bryant, 26, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance, Distribution of Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana within 1000’ of a
  • school (Booker T Washington), Distribution of Controlled Substance within 1000’ of a School (Booker T Washington)
  • Carlos Gray, 43, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance, Distribution of Heroin, Distribution of Marijuana
  • William Satterfield, 35, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance, Distribution of Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin,
  • Distribution of Heroin within 1000’ of a School (Campostella Stem Academy)
  • Marlon Moss, 44, Chesapeake – Distribution of Controlled Substance
  • Nathan Talbert, 39, Norfolk Distribution of Controlled Substance
  • Ernest Thorngren, 25, Norfolk/Chesapeake – Distribution of Heroin, Distribution of Heroin within 1000’ of a School
  • Cornell Hathaway, 29, Norfolk Distribution of Marijuana