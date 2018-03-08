Detectives recover over $190K worth of drugs during investigation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – After an eight-month long investigation, 19 people were arrested in a large drug bust, according to Norfolk Police.
During the investigation, a total of 44 people were charged, with 39 facing state charges and 5 facing federal charges.
Twelve of the suspects charged were involved in gang activity, a major focus of the investigation.
The investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately 11 ounces of heroin, three pounds of cocaine, three pounds of marijuana, 24 ecstasy pills and 9 grams of methamphetamines (MDMA). The total street value of the drugs recovered was over $190,000.
Twelve guns and over $85,000 in cash was seized.
Police are still looking for two fugitives: 50-year-old Needham Wilder and 35-year-old Timothy Pope. Wilder is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance. Pope is wanted for distribution of marijuana.
Photo Gallery
Police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
The following people were arrested:
- Maurice Adams, 29, Norfolk – Multiple counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of Marijuana
- Maurice Boykins, 31, Norfolk – Multiple counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Dion Dickens, 25, Norfolk – Multiple counts of Distribution of MD Phenomenal
- Kim Foster, 51, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Heroin
- Brandon Coney, 32, Norfolk – Distribution of Marijuana
- Dequan Bolden, 23, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Marijuana
- Antonio Davis, 30, Norfolk – Possession with intent to Distribute Cocaine
- Rodney Taylor, 36, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Cocaine, Distribution of Heroin
- Robert Williams, 31, Norfolk – Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Ursula Farris, 34, Norfolk – Possession of Controlled Substance
- Kavin Bahrani, 21, Norfolk – Multiple counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance, Distribution of Marijuana
- William Koob, 20, Norfolk – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Jared Bryant, 26, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance, Distribution of Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana within 1000’ of a
- school (Booker T Washington), Distribution of Controlled Substance within 1000’ of a School (Booker T Washington)
- Carlos Gray, 43, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance, Distribution of Heroin, Distribution of Marijuana
- William Satterfield, 35, Norfolk – Multiple Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance, Distribution of Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin,
- Distribution of Heroin within 1000’ of a School (Campostella Stem Academy)
- Marlon Moss, 44, Chesapeake – Distribution of Controlled Substance
- Nathan Talbert, 39, Norfolk Distribution of Controlled Substance
- Ernest Thorngren, 25, Norfolk/Chesapeake – Distribution of Heroin, Distribution of Heroin within 1000’ of a School
- Cornell Hathaway, 29, Norfolk Distribution of Marijuana