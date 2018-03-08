Crews back from a mission to restore power in Puerto Rico share their experiences on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Crews from Dominion Energy have recently returned from assisting folks in Puerto Rico with recovery from Hurricane Maria. We talk with two workers just back from the island to hear their account of what they saw and did helping thousands regain power.
