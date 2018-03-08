13-year-old Hampton girl arrested for robbing 12-year-old boy at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a 13-year-old girl Thursday in connection to a robbery that happened in the 100 block of Newmarket Fair Mall this week.

Dispatchers received the call around 1:11 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation revealed that the victim, a 12-year-old Hampton boy, was with the suspect when she displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s cell phone.

After the boy gave her the cell phone, the suspect fled the area on foot. Officers surveyed the area before locating and taking the suspect into custody a short time later.

The girl has been charged with two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Abduction and one count of Assault on a Police Officer.

