× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds, fog, drizzle, and a few showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 10 AM for Accomack County. Moderate to major flooding on bayside areas including Tangier Island, Minor flooding on the Atlantic side within a few hours either side of the high tide cycle.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 6 AM for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Surry, Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, York, James City, Williamsburg, Mathews, Gloucester, Middlesex.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 1 PM for the Outer Banks of Currituck and Dare Counties.

Leftover showers and more wind… Most of the rain from yesterday moved out overnight but we will still see a few leftover showers today. Expect cloudy skies with areas of drizzle and fog this morning. A few showers will remain along the coast. Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning but only warm into the low and mid 50s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Some sunshine will blend in for the afternoon but a scattered shower is still possible. Winds will pick up today with west winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 30 this afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows falling into the mid 30s. It will still be breezy with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

We will see a mix mixture of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Highs will only warm to near 50 tomorrow. It will still be breezy tomorrow with west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Expect more sunshine on Friday with highs in the low 50s.

Today: Fog, Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/W 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: W 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 7th

1962 Ash Wednesday Storm: Snow Interior VA; High Winds, Significant Coastal Flooding – VA, NC

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.