Virginia Beach high school student arrested for trying to bring knife into building

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A student at Princess Anne High School was arrested Wednesday for trying to bring a knife into the building, according to a spokesperson with Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Police said the incident was the result of an altercation with another student and not a general threat against the school.

Below is the message that was sent to families of Princess Anne students Wednesday evening:

Good afternoon. This is Shana Remian, assistant principal of Princess Anne High School. I am calling you to let you know that one of our students was arrested today while trying to enter the building with a knife. The student never made it inside the building. Police tell us this was not a general threat against our school, but instead a result of an altercation with another student. Please know that additional disciplinary action is being taken here at school. Parents, please remind your children that weapons of any kind are not to be brought on school grounds, and there are serious consequences for doing so – including potential criminal charges. Thank you for your partnership in this effort and for your continued support of Princess Anne High School.

