The CW Network expands its Summer 2018 programming slate

THE CW NETWORK EXPANDS ITS SUMMER PROGRAMMING SLATE ACQUIRING NEW SERIES “THE OUTPOST” FROM ELECTRIC ENTERTAINMENT AND ARROWSTORM ENTERTAINMENT

The Fantasy-Adventure Series Executive Produced by Dean Devlin (“Stargate,” “The Librarians”) and Jonathan Glassner (“Stargate SG-1”) Makes Its U.S. Debut on The CW in Summer 2018

March 7, 2018 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network will expand its summer programming slate with the acquisition of THE OUTPOST, a 10-hour fantasy-adventure series from Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment, executive producers Dean Devlin (“Stargate,” “The Librarians”), Jonathan Glassner (“Stargate SG-1”) and Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, who created the series. The CW will announce the U.S. premiere night and time at a later date.

THE OUTPOST follows Talon (Jessica Green, “Ash vs Evil Dead”), the lone survivor of a race called “Blackbloods.” Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.

THE OUTPOST also stars Jake Stormoen (“Extinct,” “Mythica”), Imogen Waterhouse (“Nocturnal Animals”, “Braid”) Andrew Howard (“Hatfields and McCoys,” “Hell on Wheels”), Anand Desai-Barochia (“Emmerdale,” “Lake Mead”) and Robyn Malcolm (“Top of the Lake,” “Hostiles”).

“We are thrilled that “The Outpost” will be premiering on the CW this summer. The CW is an amazing platform for fantasy television and has a long history of success with the genre. We are confident that this is a terrific home for this project that we are so proud of — and look very much forward to this partnership,” says Devlin.

In addition to Devlin and Glassner, THE OUTPOST is executive produced by Electric Entertainment’s team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment is also producing. The deal was brokered by Steve Saltman, the newly appointed Head of Domestic Sales for Electric Entertainment. Electric is the worldwide sales agent on the series that will also air on SyFy channels outside the U.S.

